Person who made threats against Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s daughter comes forward

MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has requested that no further action be taken against the person who made threats against his daughter on social media.

Yesterday, Mr Flanagan told the Roscommon Herald that he had provided Castlerea gardaí with screenshots of a message sent to him on TikTok, and they were investigating the incident.

Messages sent to Mr Flanagan’s TikTok account, from an anonymous account, claimed to know where he lives and made a threat against his six-year-old daughter Saoirse.

Mr Flanagan lives in the town with his wife and three daughters.

In a tweet this morning, Mr Flanagan said the situation “has been resolved” and that the person involved came forward and admitted to posting the comments.

“They are young and confused. I’ve been there myself. I hold no grudge and I have requested that no further action to be taken. Just delighted to get a resolution,” he tweeted.

He praised the detectives working at Castlerea Garda Station and thanked them for their assistance.

This article was updated at 12:20pm on Friday, May 21st.