Man being treated for burns after row while two men are detained

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident in which a local resident suffered burns to his body after a row broke out at a party.

The 35-year-old man was initially rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning in New Oak Estate, Carlow. He was later transferred to the burns unit of St James’s Hospital, Dublin where he is being treated. His injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

One man in his late 40s was arrested on Thursday morning and was charged in Kilkenny District Court today, Friday, with assault causing harm and with criminal damage. A second man was arrested this morning and is being detained in Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident after they were called, initially at 12.45am on Thursday morning, to a house party in New Oak Estate, Carlow because an altercation had broken out. Gardaí broke up that row and left but had to return at 2.45am after two men went back to the house. One of the men had been carrying an accelerant, believed to be petrol, and another row out, during which the 35 year old man got burnt.

An ambulance brought him to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and he was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Gardaí preserved the scene and forensically examined the area.

Gardaí in Carlow town are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Contact them on 059 9136620.