Pupils aim to raise €2k for sensory path at Glynn NS

Pupils from St Moling Glynn NS with Jacinta Ryan, chairperson of the parents’ association, (left) and principal Sinéad Murphy

By Elizabeth Lee

THE parents’ association of St Moling Glynn NS are organising a school fundraiser and are appealing to families, friends of past, present and future students for their support.

Their goal is to raise €2,000 to fund a sensory pathway and playground markings in their new school extension.

The new markings will consist of lily pads that the youngsters can use to jump on or the alphabet to help them learn their letters. The new stickers will encourage imaginative sensory play, extend learning beyond the classroom, keep the children active, develop friendships and social skills as well as helping to develop balance and co-ordination.

“The parents’ association got in touch to see what we might need that wouldn’t necessarily be available from the department so we felt that these sensory markings would be a good idea,” said school principal Sinéad Murphy.

They’ve limited the amount for the fundraising to €2,000 because they’re aware of the pandemic times that families are coping with.

The parents’ committee is appealing to parents and friends of the school to support their cause and, in return, their pupils have committed to completing a massive 5km walk with the help of their families during the month of May.

“The children wanted to get involved so they brainstormed and came up with the idea of each of them walking 5km for the month of May,” said Sinéad.

To donate to the cause, go to their page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/scoil-moling-sensory-pathway-playground-markings?