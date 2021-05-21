Revenue seize 1.5 million cigarettes in Dublin

Friday, May 21, 2021

James Cox

Revenue officers seized 1.5 million illicit cigarettes following a search, under warrant, at a business premises in Newcastle, Co Dublin yesterday.

The seizure was made following an intelligence led, joint operation, carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under the Cross Border Joint Agency Taskforce (JATF).

A number of people have been questioned in relation to the seizure.

The seized cigarettes, which had been imported into Ireland from Germany, were branded ‘L&M’ and have a retail value of almost €900,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €720,000.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting the smuggling and distribution of illicit cigarettes.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

