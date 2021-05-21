Traffic returns to 85% of pre-pandemic levels with 36% increase in incidents

James Cox

There has been a 36 per cent in traffic incidents since the lifting of intercounty travel restrictions.

The AA defines an incident as a collision, breakdown or vehicle fire, and say traffic is now at 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

There has been a 20 per cent increase in the number of cars and trucks on the M50 since mid-April.

The M11 and M1 have seen the greatest increase in traffic volumes.

Incidents

“The average weekly incidents reported by AA Roadwatch has now nearly doubled since the 5km radius was lifted on April 12th,” said AA Roadwatch deputy editor Lauren Beehan.

A total of 63 traffic incidents were reported on Ireland’s roads last week.

There was an average of 34 incidents per week during the 5km restriction period and 46 per week in April, when people were permitted to travel anywhere within their county.

AA Roadwatch has also reported increased congestion, especially during the morning, with city traffic picking up slightly earlier.

Breakdowns

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Public Transport passenger numbers are still dramatically lower than pre-pandemic levels, which could be a reason for increased car journeys.

The AA’s breakdown assistance service has also seen an increase in daily breakdown callouts since the lifting of inter-county restrictions.

So far in May, the AA attended to an average of 237 breakdowns per day, with a peak of 307 per day on Monday of this week, following on from the first weekend of inter-county travel.

The AA urges motorists to exercise caution as traffic volumes return to normal levels, with many drivers now returning to routes that might have changed significantly during Level 5 restrictions.

“If you are travelling somewhere for the first time in a while, bear in mind that some road layouts have changed, particularly within town and city centres. If driving, be extra mindful of pedestrians and cyclists who may need more room for physical distancing,” said AA Ireland Head of Communications Paddy Comyn.