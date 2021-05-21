  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Truck crashing through railway crossing causes service delays

Truck crashing through railway crossing causes service delays

Friday, May 21, 2021

Some Irish Rail services were impacted by delays earlier today after a truck crashed through a railway crossing.

The incident, which was captured on the crossing’s security cameras, took place in Co Roscommon on Friday morning.

The footage shows a truck failing to stop, despite the descending barrier.

Irish Rail said the damage to the Bellacagher crossing caused delays to services to and from Westport.

Sharing the footage of the incident, the official Irish Rail account tweeted: “We appeal to all road users to act safely at level crossings.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Decryption key received from HSE hackers but reason why unknown, says Taoiseach

Friday, 21/05/21 - 7:11pm

Officials warn of ‘rapid increase’ in Limerick Covid cases due to increase in gatherings

Friday, 21/05/21 - 6:56pm

Sean Dunne’s family gets injunction preventing him from selling Kildare properties

Friday, 21/05/21 - 6:35pm