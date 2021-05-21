Vanishing Ireland returns with a new series

Betty Scott from Rathvilly featured in the Vanishing Ireland book

By Elizabeth Lee

Twenty years since the acclaimed Vanishing Ireland project began, author and historian, Turtle Bunbury is creating a new series of profile interviews with Ireland’s older people so that they may share their life stories.

Former broadcaster Anne Doyle, along with sponsors, SuperValu, are putting the call out to the people of Ireland to propose family members or friends over the age of 70, who would like to share their stories.

Vanishing Ireland with Turtle Bunbury is a podcast series of interviews celebrating their challenges, courage, kindness and humour.

The series seeks to document the extraordinary lives of our older population in a way that celebrates the past while informing younger generations in shaping the future.

The series aims to highlight the wealth of humour, resilience and wisdom from Ireland’s elders.

Rathvilly’s Betty Scott (who unfortunately passed away in 2013) had her interview included in ‘Vanishing Ireland, Further Chronicles of a Disappearing World: Volume 2’ published in 2009, where she recounted her incredibly fascinating life.

Betty’s career ranged from cook to actress to housekeeper and was never short of a great story. Her long and fruitful journey through life is extraordinarily depicted in her interview.

“Twenty years ago, I teamed up with the renowned photographer James Fennell to create what became the first Vanishing Ireland book,” said author Turtle Bunbury, who hails from Rathvilly. “We knew how important it was to chronicle the experience of our older generations, so many of whose fascinating lives were, literally, vanishing, unrecorded. Introducing the voices of Vanishing Ireland to the podcast generation is an entirely new departure for our elders but is deeply exciting and very much in keeping with our aims. It is my great hope that listening to these interviews – the wisdom, the humour, the memories – will enhance the way we live our own lives.”

Taking part in the launch former broadcaster Anne Doyle added, “this is such a special series documenting the stories of the past so that they are captured in history forever. I am delighted to work alongside SuperValu and Turtle Bunbury to ensure these stories are available for many generations to come.”

Those who would like to put forward friends or family over 70’s, are asked to email [email protected] or visit www.vanishingireland.com. Closing date for entries is Friday 4 June 2021.