Wallace’s motion prompts move to tackle racism

A POSITIVE stance against racism by hearing directly from people tackling the issue at the frontline will be taken by Carlow County Council.

The local authority has agreed to a special meeting in recognition of International Day of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, welcoming speakers from groups which campaign against racism and are opposed to all forms of oppression and discrimination.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion calling on the council “to arrange a presentation for the next council meeting or for a special meeting dedicated to this issue”.

Cllr Wallace suggested inviting groups such as United Against Racism, Le Chéile, the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI), the Irish Traveller Movement and Rohingya Action Ireland.

“The far right is mobilising and exploding across Ireland, getting at people’s genuine frustration,” warned cllr Wallace. “It’s very important that we take a stand and pass this motion to hear from people at the frontline of this,” said the People Before Profit councillor, who urged a “proactive” approach from the council on the matter.

Seconding the motion, cllr William Paton said that “this council has a responsibility to stamp out racism in Carlow”.

Cllr Paton referred to a recent third-level social studies project, which highlighted how young black men were being told “go back to your own land”, while an attitude where some were blaming “when things go wrong for the colour of people’s skin”.

Cllr Paton said racism was “alive and well in Ireland” and it was important to educate members about racism and stand up against it.

Cllr Andrea Dalton agreed that everyone should work together but wondered if a presentation at a council meeting was the best way to do it. She suggested writing to PPN and to arrange a dedicated presentation on the issue of racism, during which interested groups could contribute.

“At a council meeting we would be limited in time and in the reach,” she stated.

Cllr Dalton’s proposal was seconded by cllr Fergal Browne and unanimously passed by all council members.