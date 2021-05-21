What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received four planning applications between 13 and 20 May.

Bagenalstown: Laura Corrigan and James Doherty wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Slyguff, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Patrick O’Brien wishes to construct a dormer-style dwelling at Ballykealey Lane, Ballon.

Kildavin: Emma Doyle wishes to construct a single-storey extension and garage/store at Lackabeg, Kildavin.

Leighlinbridge: Eilis and Joe Mara wish to construct a domestic garage at Rathellen,

Leighlinbridge.