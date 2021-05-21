Work begins for Skellig Michael to be reopened to visitors

Anne Lucey

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has said it is preparing to reopen the Unesco World Heritage site, Skellig Michael, this summer, amid calls in south Kerry for a decision on the matter.

The monastic island and nature reserve, and location for recent episodes of Star Wars is at the centre of the area’s tourist industry, with boating, accommodation and restaurant business all heavily dependent on it.

The island, almost 12 km offshore, is staffed by resident guides and stone masons during the season which normally runs between mid-May and the end of September.

Already behind the regular start, the OPW however said works were taking place to facilitate a reopening.

“Preparatory works, which due to recent work restrictions relating to the pandemic are running several weeks behind schedule have commenced on the island in order to make it safe for public access,” it said.

Safety

Covid-19 safety was an issue across all OPW sites. However, at Skellig Michael, due to the particular uniqueness of the site in terms of location and landscape, “the safety of staff and visitors requires particular attention”, the OPW said.

The progress of these works is under constant review and discussions remain ongoing regarding the reopening of the site to visitors at a time when it is deemed by the OPW as safe to do so, it said.

A final decision regarding a reopening date has not been made, but every effort is being made to have the island ready for visitors in the coming weeks.

Local businesses in South Kerry are anxious to know what plans are in place for the reopening of passenger landings on Skellig Michael following the easing of restrictions elsewhere in society according to local Councillor Michael Cahill.

“Most businesses in South Kerry/Iveragh depend for their success on the footfall created by Skellig Michael and other such tourist attractions in the area, and it is vital that as many of them are opened up as soon as is safely possible,” he said.

“The tour boat operators, from Portmagee, Caherciveen, Caherdaniel, Ballinskelligs, Valentia were totally dependent on Skellig Michael for their livelihoods and are more than ready to resume business in a safe manner”, Cllr Cahill said.

“But shops, restaurants, B&Bs, hotels, filling stations, food producers, from Killarney to Killorglin to Caherciveen to Kenmare, also depend to some extent on Skellig Michael being open to visitors. The fact that this magnificent World Heritage Site where Star Wars was filmed remained closed for the entire 2020 season was a savage blow to the local economy.”

Therefore, a decision and a firm date for the opening of the island was needed as soon as possible, he said.