Businesses need to reopen their loos

By Michael Godfrey

IT never ceases to amaze me the respect we show for the dead. The annual cemetery Mass always brought out the best in people when it came to attending the graves of their deceased relatives, but despite the fact that no such event took place last year, the cemetery is in pristine condition.

Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be a litter problem. Yes, there is the odd plastic bag in the designated collection area, which, obviously, does not belong there, but in general only bona fide waste from the graves, if there is such a thing, was evident.

However, here is a slight – only slight – criticism. On Sunday morning at approximately 11.30am, I saw a gentleman make for the bushes to relieve himself, as the public toilets were locked. I accept there must be some supervision of the toilets and, unfortunately, I do accept that they cannot be left open 24/7. We all know what that would lead to – we saw it happen to two public toilets in the town, both of which had to be demolished.

The sad reality is it would only be a matter of time – and relatively short at that – before the toilets become an attraction for anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and so on.

But there must be a happy medium. You know what they say about a man in his 60s: ‘he should never pass up on the opportunity to pee’. To be fair to the gentleman in question, he obviously was in dire need. He did his best to hide in the bushes, but it was obvious to myself and others who noticed him what exactly he was up to.

Maybe it is an age thing, but the lack of public toilets over the past 14 months has been a sort of annoyance for me. I still don’t see how anyone serving food – even if it is a takeaway – can be allowed to do so without providing some kind of toilet facilities.

As far as I can see, some outlets grasped the pandemic with both hands, so to speak, and used it as an ideal opportunity to shut their toilets. ‘They are locked because of Covid’ is all you got when you enquired.

I don’t remember any guidelines being given out instructing premises to shut their toilets. They were either open for trading or not. They were either providing a takeaway service or not. There was no question of the authorities giving a directive that it was okay to stay open provided they shut their toilets.

Nothing is as annoying to any business as to be used as a public toilet by the general public. I know: once upon a time I had a business where people thought they could come in off the street, relieve themselves and go without literally spending a penny.

But if someone genuinely does business with you, leaves you their hard-earned money and then enquires about using the facilities, which we all know exist but have simply been put under lock and key, surely they are entitled to enjoy a little relief. Once or twice over the past year that has happened to me after I purchased a coffee. To tell the truth, I handed back the coffee and asked for my money back.

You might say I was being overly-argumentative, but as anyone knows coffee acts as a diuretic and, in truth, I wouldn’t be gone five miles down the road before I’d need to find a loo. And even though us males of the species find it easier to go into the bushes to relieve ourselves, it is not something I enjoy.

As businesses slowly begin to open up again, perhaps it is time they took the lock and chain off their loos and open them up to the public.