Call to progress village-led design on St Mullins

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the council to progress the village-led design statement for St Mullins, as funded under the 2020 Town and Village Scheme, was carried at a recent council meeting.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella brought forward the motion, which also called on the council to provide an update on lands and property within its ownership in St Mullins.

The motion was seconded by cllr Michael Doran and then carried by council members.

Cllr Willie Quinn asked that as part of funding the heritage centre also be repaired and opened for this summer.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the council had appointed consultants this week and would be working with those consultants for the next “three to four months.

“This will inform how the village design is carried out,” Mr Rainey confirmed.