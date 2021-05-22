Denis Donoghue was an eminent academic, author and literary critic

By Charlie Keegan

DENIS Donoghue, distinguished academic, author and literary critic, whose death occurred on Tuesday 6 April in Durham, North Carolina, USA, was a native of Tullow, Co Carlow. He passed away peacefully at his Durham home, following a brief illness, aged 92.

Denis was father of Emma Donoghue, the author whose novel Room was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and was made into an Oscar-nominated film. Denis Donoghue was among the Carlovians featured in the 2015 book County Carlow: A Who’s Who, subtitled Our Local and Global Footprint.

Born in Tullow in 1928, Denis was brought up in Warrenpoint, Co Down, where his father was sergeant-in-charge of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC). Denis was educated by the Christian Brothers in Newry.

The last member of the Donoghue family to reside in Tullow was his brother Tim, who ran a footwear shop in the town’s Bridge Street.

Denis studied Latin and English at University College, Dublin, earning a bachelor of arts degree in 1949 and an MA in 1952, while a PhD followed in 1958 and he became professor of English and American literature in 1966. He also studied at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

In 1970, he was appointed to the Henry James Chair of English and American Letters at New York University (NYU), a position he held until retirement in 2013.

Denis Donoghue wrote or edited more than 30 books and was a leading authority on WB Yeats, TS Eliot, Emily Dickinson, Joseph Conrad and Jonathan Swift, among others.

He married Frances Rutledge in 1951 – they had met in UCD – and the couple had eight children: David, Helen, Hugh, Celia, Mark, Barbara, Stella and Emma.

In 1967, Denis was appointed director of the first WB Yeats Summer School in Sligo.

He signed a declaration with other public figures against the 1970 visit of the all-white Springboks touring rugby team of apartheid South Africa to play Ireland.

In a memoir titled Warrenpoint, Denis Donoghue recalled his family ties with Tullow and the visits to the town with his father.

Denis Donoghue was predeceased by wife Frances and he later married Melissa Malouf, a writer of fiction and professor at Duke University, Durham, who was at his side when he died.

A cremation ceremony was held in Durham and shortly before his death Denis had finished writing a book on the novels of Henry James.

The family hopes to have a service in Ireland soon.