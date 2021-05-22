Man dies after collision between quad and car in Co Antrim

Saturday, May 22, 2021

A man has died following a two-vehicle road collision in Co Antrim on Friday evening.

Police in the North received reports shortly after 8pm on Friday of a collision in the Irish Hill Road area of Ballyclare. A farm quad-type vehicle and a Seat Ibiza car were involved in the incident.

Shortly afterwards the man died at the scene, while a woman was taken to hospital, the PSNI confirmed.

The Irish Hill Road remains closed at the junctions with the Lisglass Road and the Rushvale Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE cyberattack: Process for unlocking network remains ‘fraught with risk’

Saturday, 22/05/21 - 12:37pm

Trouble for the DUP as support slumps to give Sinn Féin clear lead

Saturday, 22/05/21 - 12:15pm

People aged 46 asked to register for Covid vaccine

Saturday, 22/05/21 - 11:33am