Man dies and another critical following Newry house fire

By James Ward, PA

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a house fire, the PSNI have said.

Police were alerted to a blaze at a house in Park View, Cloughoge in Newry at about 11.40pm on Friday, by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), who were at the scene.

NIFRS said they had recovered two men from the property, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where he is in a critical condition.

Det Insp Handley said: “An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, and our officers have been in the area conducting inquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference number 2294 of 21/05/21.

Arson attack

Separately, police in Antrim are investigating a suspected arson attack at a block of flats in Barra Street on Friday.

Shortly before 11.30pm, police received a report that a fire had been started at the front door of a communal area of the flats, trapping a number of occupants inside.

NIFRS removed the occupants to safety.

It is believed a flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox and set alight and investigators remain at the scene.