Sarah loved spending time with her family and her canine companions

By Charlie Keegan

THE family, neighbours and friends of Sarah Dooley, Springhill Court, Fruithill, Graiguecullen, Carlow were deeply shocked and saddened at her sudden passing at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday 1 May. The mother-of-three was aged 44, having celebrated her 44th birthday on 11 February.

The former Sharon Golden was the only daughter of Maurice and the late Kathleen Golden (née Kelly). Kathleen predeceased Sarah on 9 November 2020, aged 73.

Sarah had been in her usual good form prior to her untimely passing. Paramedics worked heroically to save her, but, sadly, she passed.

Educated by the Presentation Sisters in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and Presentation College, Askea, Sarah worked as assistant manager in Barrett’s Shoe Shop in Carlow, also gaining employment with Xtra-vision in the town. She also served as receptionist/dental assistant with Granby Dental in Pembroke, Carlow.

The Golden family lived at 47 Avondale Drive, Hanover. Her husband Fran Dooley resided next door. The couple married on 13 October 2005 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin.

Sarah was a well-known and popular woman, enjoying the company of a wide circle of friends. She was a talented musician, playing the organ when a member of the late Sr Anna Hyland’s band in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál. Sarah also played the tin whistle, accordion and flute.

She enjoyed going to race meetings when her son Shane was competing at cross-country as a member of St Laurence O’Toole Athletics Club in Carlow.

Sarah also kept a neat garden at Springhill Court.

In terms of a social night out, Sarah liked to go out with her husband Fran or with some of her lady friends to the Lemongrass restaurant on Carlow’s Kennedy Avenue.

In terms of religion, Sarah had her own private spiritual beliefs.

Sarah reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, where prayers were led by Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix, who was a neighbour of the Golden family in Avondale Drive.

Her remains were removed to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday 6 May, where Fr Paddy celebrated her funeral Mass, assisted by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin. Mass was greatly restricted in number by Covid-19 regulations.

Readings at Mass were by Sarah’s sons Shane and Cathal, while the Prayers of the Faithful were recited by her cousins and close friends.

In a eulogy to his wife, husband Fran said he first met Sarah “as a gangly, skinny kid with the strange accent who just moved next door. Many years later, love blossomed and we settled down and had three beautiful children.

“Sarah’s love for animals of all shapes and sizes was always apparent and several stray and fostered dogs made it into our home on a regular basis, much to my dismay at times. On one such occasion, a foster dog took sick on Christmas morning and the dog took priority before Christmas dinner.”

Fran continued his tribute: “Sarah was a straight shooter who told it the way it was, but would go out of her way to help anyone. She ran a tight ship and all and everyone were welcome across the threshold, being greeted with a mug of tea, to which I had converted her several years before.

“She lived for her children and was an excellent mammy and super-proud of her brood.”

Fran concluded: “Sarah always had fresh flowers in the house and lilies were her flower of choice. She liked nothing more than spending time with her family and her two loyal canine companions Jake and Tank.”

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Louise Delaney, backed by Ollie Hennessy.

Following Mass, Sarah was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with her mother, Fr Paddy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by husband Fran and children Shane, Cathal and Eimear, brother Maurice (Nashville, Tennessee), father Maurice (Avondale Drive), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and her dogs Jake and Tank.