Six states removed from Ireland’s hotel quarantine list

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Six countries have been removed from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that Andorra, Georgia, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico are no longer deemed “high-risk” states as of Saturday.

The update see the list shrink again following the removal last weekend of Bermuda, Iran, Montenegro, Palestine and Serbia.

However, all arrivals into the country must continue to provide proof of a negative pre-departure test for Covid-19.

They must also observe a period of mandatory “home” quarantine.

As of Saturday, 19 African states, 14 South American states, 10 Asian states, four European states and three North American states or countries remain on the hotel quarantine list.

The full list of designated states is available here.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid: 381 cases confirmed amid concern over Limerick spike

Saturday, 22/05/21 - 5:08pm

Thousands march in Donegal demanding action on crumbling homes

Saturday, 22/05/21 - 4:37pm

President says pandemic has revealed our interdependence

Saturday, 22/05/21 - 3:48pm