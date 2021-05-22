Specsavers ramps up its campaign of hope for India’s Covid crisis

By Suzanne Pender

SPECSAVERS Carlow has rallied together with Specsavers stores across Ireland in response to the ongoing Covid crisis in India, donating funds for vital oxygen supplies, food and other services.

The company and its store partners have raised a total of €70,000 for its long-time charity partner The Hope Foundation, to support its emergency response to the latest deadly wave of infection.

Specsavers has actively supported The Hope Foundation over the last four years, raising more than €200,000 for the charity and services to date. In particular they fund the hospital’s eye-care clinic in Kolkata, in addition to undertaking annual missions to India, where they provide eye care to the street and slum communities.

“Having been to Kolkata and witnessing the level of poverty, the lack of healthcare facilities and resources available in a pre-Covid era, it is terrifying to try even imagine the true reality of what’s actually happening on the ground there today,” said Dolores O’Neill, Specsavers Carlow.

With a population of 1.4 billion people, suppressing the pandemic in India was always going to be a struggle. There are now approximately 21 million confirmed cases with over 230,000 reported deaths.

There are countless stories of people being turned away from hospitals as a direct result of the fragile healthcare system and oxygen shortages, with other reports saying that crematoriums are burning 24 hours a day.

“This incredible sum of money will be put to work supporting The Hope Foundation’s efforts in the fight against Covid and helping India in its hour of need,” said Kerril Hickey, Specsavers Ireland chairman.

The Hope Foundation has been fundraising for oxygen cylinders and medical equipment, even turning Hope Hospital into a Covid hospital. It is also feeding thousands of hungry families of daily labourers.

Hope has launched an appeal to help the hospital treat patients and ease suffering in the slums throughout the crisis. Call 021 4292990 to donate or visit hopefoundation.ie.