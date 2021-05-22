Student who overdosed on drugs had ketamine in purse

A STUDENT who overdosed on drugs at Dinn Rí was found unresponsive by gardaí, a recent court sitting was told. The 19-year-old woman with an address in Edenderry, Co Offaly, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs at Dinn Rí, Tullow Street, Carlow on 21 November 2019.

Sgt Hud Kelly said gardaí responded to a report of an overdose involving the defendant. She was unresponsive when gardaí arrived, coming in and out of consciousness. Sgt Kelly said gardaí searched her bag to gain an idea of what she had taken and found €30 of ketamine. The young woman was taken to St Luke’s Hospital. Gardaí invited her to make a cautioned statement at the hospital about the drugs, but she refused to do so.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said that his client had panicked at the time of the garda request to make a statement. “She did not realise the consequences of refusing. She had woken to hear what had happened … her mother was there. There was quite a fall-out at home and we are dealing with the last of it today.”

Mr Farrell said his client, a healthcare student, was not a regular drug user. A conviction would put “her career aspirations down the toilet”. The defendant had gathered €300 for the court poor box.

Judge Carthy asked the defendant whether her mother knew she was in court. The woman said she did, but did not want to know about it.

“She says I got myself in trouble, so I can get myself out,” said the defendant.

Judge Carthy said her drug use had a serious impact, potentially, on her career but also on her health. “You had an adverse reaction. It could have had quite a tragic outcome.”

Judge Carthy accepted the court poor box donation and imposed the Probation Act. Gardaí would have liberty to mention that the defendant had been given the benefit of the act if she appeared on a drugs charge again.

