TD slams GPs over blood test charge for medical card holders

By Suzanne Pender

THE decision by some GPs to charge medical card patients for blood tests has been branded “unacceptable” and in urgent need of change.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor recently raised the issue with taoiseach Micheál Martin and is calling for the system to change.

“The most vulnerable people in our society are entitled to medical cards; they shouldn’t be charged for bloods.

“I have people who won’t go to the doctor when they know they’re due to get bloods taken because they haven’t the money to pay,” said deputy Murnane.

“Over one-million people have a medical card in Ireland and although they can ask for a refund of these charges from the HSE, since 2017, only 21 refunds have been given; that is unacceptable … the system has to change. What are we doing for these patients?” she added.

Speaking after the cyber-attack on the HSE and its impact on patients and services, the Carlow deputy also stated: “I know the HSE are working hard, but people need to know there is a delay on these important things.”

The taoiseach acknowledged from the floor of the Convention Centre that deputy Murnane O’Connor had been “fighting on this issue for a considerable time” and pledged to seek a “uniform and consistent approach” to the issue from the minister for health.