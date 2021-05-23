Backline documentary remembers Covid victims from Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE Backline has once again defined all the odds to take yet another leap forward with its own collaborative video documentary.

The Backline will release their video documentary Le Chéile on their social media platform this Tuesday 25 May, to coincide with the anniversary of the 1798 Battle of Carlow, in which 640 people lost their lives.

The Backline began as a platform in April 2020, where like-minded musician friends could share their songs and influences. Now it’s become a 2,300-member strong creative arts forum that not only provides huge opportunities to musicians, visual artists, poets and any other creative-minded people to perform and share their talents but also encourages, supports and helps these artists in a non-competitive, non-judgemental and safe environment.

The hour-long documentary will feature 16 original Irish-themed songs written by Backline members and a series of photos of local historical and cultural places of interest from around the county.

These wonderful images will be interspersed with video messages of hope and resilience from many of our local councillors, clergy and well-known faces, including taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“We hope to shine a little light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak,” explained Justin Kelly, founder of The Backline.

In many ways, The Backline has played a huge role in keeping people connected, entertained and positive during these very tough and dark times.

To date, Co Carlow has suffered 61 Covid-19 related deaths and those lost loved ones will also be remembered as part of the video documentary.

“We also intend on commemorating the lives of those 61 people in our documentary. We cannot include the names or details of these people, but we intend on having 61 red roses blessed by our Bishop Denis Nulty outside Carlow cathedral in honour and remembrance of those we have lost,” explained Justin.

“The songs, images and artwork will remind us that this darkness and loneliness will not last forever and that we are a resilient people and a people who remember our living and our dead,” he added.

The songs featured are written by Justin and Cian Kelly, Paul McManus, Carmel Day, David O’Reilly, Shane Sullivan, Áine Parkes, Aaron Smith, Nuala Kelly, Tomas Jackman, Pamela Purcell, Veronica Vincenzi, Ray Weaver, Woody Kane, James Brady, Sylvia Knox, Paschal Walsh, Dave Woods and Shane Hennessy.

The Backline would like to thank the huge team that has helped to make Le Chéile possible, including Fr John Dunphy, Greg Mynhardt at Hedgehog Productions, Mary Hunt at Hunt Graphics, Anthony Kenny at Golden Discs, Victoria Ola, Bishop Denis Nulty, Sinead Dowling and Carlow Arts Council, Kieran Comerford and Carlow Enterprise Board, Carlow County Council, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cllrs Fergal Browne, Fintan Phelan, Adrienne Wallace, Andrea Dalton, Ken Murnane, John McDonald, John Cassin, Tom O’Neill, Arthur McDonald and Thomas Kinsella.

Le Chéile will be available at 8pm tonight on The Backline Facebook page and their social platforms, from the website Live Cam Ireland, YouTube and on Carlow County Council’s social media platforms.