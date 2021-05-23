Call for independent meat regulator

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the council to write to the minister for agriculture calling for the establishment of an independent meat regulator was unanimously carried at a recent meeting. Cllr John McDonald brought forward the motion “in support of the country’s beef farmers” and stressed that farming families “have to be protected”.

“Agriculture in Carlow supports thousands of jobs in the rural economy, both directly in the food and drink industry and also in the wider agriculture industry,” he stated.

The motion was seconded by cllr Willie Quinn. Cllr Quinn also expressed his dissatisfaction with the recently introduced Vet Medicines Regulation, describing it as “another kick in the face to farmers”. This new policy allows for veterinary-only prescribed medication for routine animal medicines, requiring farmers to attend the vet, possibly numerous times, for routine animal medication.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella supported the motion for a meat regulator, but questioned how it would operate and “who would it be answerable to”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald spoke of how suckler beef farmers were struggling and that the “monopoly had to be stamped out”.

The motion was then carried.