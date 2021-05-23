Death notices and funeral arrangements

John Shannon

17 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 23 May 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family; Beloved brother of the late Nan, Maureen and Bridie; Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, children Declan, Collette, John, David, Brian, Lorraine, Ray, Benny and Paul, brothers Bill, Patsy, Tom and Din, sister Phyllis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Wednesday, 26th May, for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.tullowparish.ie

Donations, if desired, can be made directly to The Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Paddy (Pat) Lyons

Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on 22 May 2021.

Beloved husband of Brigid, dearly loved father of Melitta, Patrick and Jason and much loved grandfather of Josh and Evie. Pre deceased by his parents Tom and Maureen and brother Johnny.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers Eddie, Tommy, Jimmy, Michael, Richard, Christy and Paul, sisters Margaret, Mary, Ann and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and friends, in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Monday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Elizabeth (Betty) Dunne (née Kenny)

Craanlusky, Milford, Carlow / Freshford, Kilkenny

Peacefully in the loving care of the nursing staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband Edward (Ned), brother George, sisters Angela, Mary and Anna.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Geraldine, son-in-law Timmy, sister Kathleen, brother Paddy, sister-in-law Mary, much adored grandchildren Edward and Tim, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private family funeral Mass will take place at 11 am on Sunday (max. 50 people) at St. Fintan’s Church , Ballinabranna, followed by burial afterwards in St. Lachtain’s Cemetery, Freshford.