Family and friends can now meet to remember Margaret

By Michael Godfrey

DEALING with death at any time is not easy, but for the family of the late Margaret Cowman, who died a year ago on 20 May, it has been a particularly trying time.

Initially, like many families who had suffered a bereavement, the numbers attending Margaret’s burial had to be curtailed and, afterwards, as the lockdown continued and even became more stringent, opportunities to get together to celebrate Margaret’s life were also curtailed or cancelled altogether.

Daughter of the late Larry and Grainne Doyle from Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Margaret met her future husband Mattie at a dance in the rugby club in Carlow in 1975. Following their marriage, the couple initially set up home in Glenaharry and from there started their own courier business in 1982.

The business expanded steadily over the years and in 1998 they moved to a new home next door to their depot at Donore, on the outskirts of Bagenalstown.

Originally employed in Braun, Margaret had initially concentrated on helping her husband Mattie build the family business, but as the family grew, more and more of her time was centred on rearing their five children – Emer (Kilkenny), Fergal (Carlow), Eoin (Donore), Grania (Rathvilly) and Conor (Rathwade) – and later acting as a doting grandmother to an ever-increasing number of grandchildren. At the time of her death, Margaret had nine grandchildren.

Noted for her passion for knitting, Margaret had started knitting several baby blankets for expectant new arrivals to the extended family, but, sadly, she passed away before they were born.

Margaret also had a great love of travel. Over the years, the couple travelled across Europe and on many of those occasions were accompanied by their great friend Margaret Bolger and her husband Peter. One place Margaret particularly liked was the island of Lanzarote, which they repeatedly visited over the years.

Initially diagnosed with cancer in June 2018, having commenced treatment she began to make great strides and return to as normal a life as possible. Margaret’s sense of positivity impressed all who knew her. However, in April of last year, Margaret was hospitalised yet again, where she spent a total of ten days before returning to her son Conor’s house in Rathwade, where she passed away two weeks later.

At her requiem Mass in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on 23 May, the family thanked all of Margaret’s friends for the wonderful support they had been to her, particularly over the previous two years.

They especially extended thanks to the medical staff in the Mater Hospital Private, as well as their local GP Tom Foley, the staff at Phelan’s Pharmacy, but, in particular, the staff of Éist and the homecare team nurses Imelda, Aisling and Lisa, all of whom had made a tremendous contribution to improving Margaret’s quality of life.

Thankfully, one year on from her death and now that the ban on inter-county travel has been lifted, many of Margaret’s friends and extended family members will be able to meet up and share stories of her life with each other.