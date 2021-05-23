Greater clarity needed on clearing passport backlog

By Suzanne Pender

Calls have been made for greater clarity on the timeframe for clearing the backlog of passports applications from applicants in Co Carlow.

This week deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the issue with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

“The challenge of clearing this backlog will be significant and I hope it can be addressed soon. While obviously the fundamental reason for having a passport is that of international travel, a passport, as we know, is not just a travel document,” she said.

“Many people need their passport as a form of ID to open a bank account, to apply for a mortgage and to get married, to mention but a few reasons. It is essential that we resume normal service as soon as possible,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

The Carlow TD pointed out that the European Parliament approved Digital Green Certificates recently. These may well be needed for international travel too, but they won’t arise for many people if they don’t have the most basic travel document, a valid passport.

The Minister informed Deputy Murnane O’Connor that since the scaling up of the Passport Service’s operation began, on 4 May 2020, nationally, more than 12,200 passports have been issued, with approximately 4,000 more are at the final stages of processing.

The Minister continued that the service has also received approximately 17,700 new applications and that all applications are dealt with based on date of receipt and application type rather than by geographical location.

The priority, the Minister stated, was to clear all 89,000 applications by the end of June 2021.

In the event that any applicant has urgent or emergency reasons for requiring a passport, people are being advised to contact the Passport Service’s Customer Service Hub, by WebChat, to make the Passport Service aware of their emergency needs.

The service is also encouraging online applications for non-urgent renewals as it provides the greatest efficiencies to our citizens when applying for their passports, and also for the Passport Service in delivering this service, including on health and safety grounds.