Henry spent 46 years in Oak Park and was known as a perfectionist in his work

By Charlie Keegan

HENRY O’Shea, Ballickmoyler Road, Graiguecullen and formerly of Oak Park, Carlow passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28 April in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, following a long illness.

He was younger son of the late Henry and Teresa (née Kidd) O’Shea from Oak Park, where he was reared. His father was a native of Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and his mother hailed from Co Wexford. Henry was predeceased by his brother John, who died suddenly on 31 August 2003 while attending a riding club event at Kilcooley Abbey, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Henry attended the CBS at primary and secondary levels, sitting his leaving certificate examination in St Mary’s Academy in 1965. Soon after, he took a position with the-then Foras Talúntais, forerunner of Teagasc, the state agricultural advisory and education service.

On his retirement from Teagasc on 29 February 2012, Henry received a lovely letter from director Gerry Boyle thanking him for his many years of excellent service with An Foras Talúntais and with Teagasc, adding: “Your contribution over the past 46 years is highly regarded.”

The Teagasc director’s letter of commendation and congratulation to Henry continued: “Henry, where do I start on such a long and distinguished career? You are part of Oak Park, you know more about Oak Park than anyone else here. Your father worked on the estate and it was your home until relatively recent years. You joined the Oak Park staff as a student first in 1965, but moved quickly to a technician grade where you were assigned to the plant chemistry department.

“A few years later, you joined the team in the dry matter analysis lab, which you effectively led from this time. At the start of this period there was a huge demand for dry matter analysis, with four grass breeders, potato breeding and agronomy requiring DM (dry matter) analysis. Then, DM lab declined as plant breeding resources were reduced in the late 1980s. Since then, you have handled DM analysis largely on your own, with occasional help from a student. In recent years, you have contributed to the potato cyst eelworm service.

“You were also responsible for processing the daily recorded met data for the weather station and made the returns to the met office before automation occurred in 1998. Your meticulously prepared meteorological data was greatly appreciated by the met office.

“I understand that you like all things mechanical, particularly classic/vintage cars and tractors, and are a font of knowledge on them. You also have great respect for animals and wildlife and a love of the great outdoors. I hope your retirement will allow you time to pursue your many interests.”

Gerry Boyle’s letter concluded by wishing Henry a long and happy retirement, expressing the hope that he would keep in touch with all his friends in Oak Park and all his colleagues throughout the organisation.

In relation to Henry’s recording of met data at the Oak Park weather station, I can state from experience that whenever I put in a call to him following meteorological highs or lows in the Carlow area, Henry was always the soul of courtesy and cooperation.

Henry had a life-long interest in cars and car rallying, being a member of the original Carlow Car Club when it was formed 40 years ago, when the ‘driving’ force behind its establishment was the late Brian Kehoe, head of the Pembroke, Carlow haulage firm. Fintan O’Neill, the James family and the late Bill Prendergast were others involved at the start. Henry acted as club secretary and also navigated for Fintan O’Neill during rallies on the Irish rallying circuit.

He was also associated with the Carlow and Tullow Classic Car clubs, pursuing his interest in cars from that era.

A man with a great mechanical mind, Henry knew all about the workings of an automobile.

Fintan O’Neill, Portlaoise Road, Graiguecullen, a long-time friend of Henry’s, told The Nationalist that Henry was very dependable in everything he undertook in relation to the Carlow Car Club. “He was something of a perfectionist” Fintan commented. That is a sentiment which echoed right through Henry O’Shea’s life.

Fintan stated: “At one time or another, Henry owned two MGB sports cars, which were very sought-after models. He was also owner of an NSU TT. Henry was very proud of these cars” Fintan commented.

Henry also enjoyed photography as a hobby throughout his life.

I was a classmate of Henry’s during my primary school days in Bishop Foley NS and St Mary’s Academy. Even then, Henry was noted as a perfectionist and that became clear to all his classmates with his impeccable writing and neatness. A bright student, he was the envy of the class for his sense of perfection.

Henry was a single man who had a wide circle of friends. During his illness, he had special friends in John, Paul, Tony and Fintan, who demonstrated their deep friendship by giving of their time to care for Henry.

His funeral was celebrated by Fr Yanbo Chen, at which his niece Fleur, in a eulogy to her uncle, paid a wonderful tribute to the many qualities that Henry brought to her life and the lives of his many friends.

Readings at Mass were by John Burke, former work colleague and friend.

The Prayers of the Faithful were read by Tom Smyth, Fleur’s partner, and Paul and Mark Cullen, Cullen Motors, Green Lane, rally enthusiast friends of Henry’s.

The wonderful singing of hymns at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, with organist Clare Cashin.

Following Mass, Henry was laid to rest with his parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Yanbo reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Olive O’Shea (Gowran, Co Kilkenny) – the former Olive Barron from St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow – by his niece Fleur (Dublin), nephew Ross (Brighton, East Sussex), extended family and his wonderful circle of friends.