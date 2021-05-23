  • Home >
Music lover banned from playing loud tunes next door to his brother

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Stephen Maguire

A Co Donegal music lover will be forced to listen to his favourite music on headphones after his brother took him to court for playing his songs too loudly.

John Gallagher appeared before a hearing of Buncrana Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister for Mr Gallagher, Mr Peter Nolan, told the court that his client had promised that there would be no more loud music at his house.

Mr Gallagher, of Carradoon, Rathmullan, gave an undertaking that he would cease playing loud music or cause any other nuisance at his address.

The complaint was made by his brother Brian who lives next door to him.

Mr Nolan added that his client had taken advantage of new technology and was now using wireless headphones.

Mr Gallagher, whom the court was told is hard of hearing, made the sworn undertaking in the witness box.

