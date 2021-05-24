Exciting line-up for Fringe festival

By Elizabeth Lee

USING lots of imagination and a good smattering of ingenuity, the organisers behind Carlow Fringe Festival have a full programme of events to roll out from 4 to 12 June.

Among the many attractions is a virtual art exhibition that will take place on their Facebook page, while the local farmers’ market in Potato Market will play host to a gallery of paintings.

Every evening from 7pm there will be an art class that people can join in with and for lovers of literature, playwright John MacKenna and author Kate Campbell will also feature on the programme.

Organiser Maurice O’Reilly, who also runs the Made In Carlow gallery on Tullow Street, has developed a walking tour of the town’s sculptures and pieces of street art. The map can be picked up at the shop or at the farmers’ market.

There’s even a series of concerts for music lovers. Gala Hutton’s band Fans of Adventure will play a live gig on the festival opening night on Friday 4 June, followed by Niall Cuddy the night after and First Class and Coach playing the third night. Tickets for the live-streamed gigs are €10 each, or €25 for all access.

“Five weeks ago, we didn’t know what we could do. Now we have a list of events and we’ll do as much as we can while keeping everyone safe,” said Maurice.