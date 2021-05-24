Man, 30s, dies in Meath crash

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath between J6 — J7 at approximately 4.40pm today.

The driver of one car, a man aged in his 30s, has been pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.