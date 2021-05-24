Special Olympics campaign needs your help to raise vital funds

By Suzanne Pender

SPECIAL Olympics Ireland is encouraging people from Co Carlow to help raise €200,000 of vital funds throughout May as part of its annual collection day campaign.

The fundraising target is needed to enable the charity to continue its support of 7,351 children and adults living with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland.

For the second year running, the annual collection day campaign, which culminates this Friday, 28 May, will go virtual in response to Covid-19.

Special Olympics athlete Dale O’Neill (33) from Tullow is encouraging locals to donate €4 by texting Athlete to 50300 or by visiting cantstopnow.ie to make a donation or to organise a virtual fundraising event.

A talented athlete competing in four diverse sporting fields, including tenpin bowling, swimming, athletics and football, Dale has been a member of Carlow Special Olympics Club for seven years.

“Before I joined Carlow Special Olympics Club, I had no confidence and found it difficult to make friends,” explains Dale.

“I look back on those years and feel like I’m a completely different person now. Everyone at the club is so kind and friendly and have really helped to bring me out of my shell.

“I’m great friends with the other athletes and the volunteers are amazing, too; they are all really committed to the club,” said Dale.

Like so many aspects of life in recent times, Special Olympics athletes have also found the past year tough.

“It’s been hard not having the club to go to every week and I have felt quite cut off from life over the last year, but we’ve been keeping in touch over Zoom and do movie nights every few weeks, which has helped. I am counting down the days until activities can start again,” he added enthusiastically

“Special Olympics has changed my life for the better and I would recommend it to anyone.”

Mary Maher, Dale’s mum, explains that when the family discovered Special Olympics Ireland, they knew that sport was how Dale could demonstrate his many skills and talents through training and competition.

“As a family, Special Olympics Ireland has led us on an incredible journey of meeting new people, trying new sports and travelling to new counties. My new favourite hobby is taxi driver and I can’t wait to happily drive Dale to his many events in the future,” she said.

With all 292 of the charity’s clubs across Ireland closed due to the pandemic, Special Olympics Ireland has worked diligently to develop new ways to keep its athletes physically and emotionally fit. These include operating virtual clubs and developing healthy eating recipes, live workouts and mindfulness techniques.

Collection day is the charity’s biggest annual fundraising event. The amount raised will enable Special Olympics to support its clubs by creating the material needed to keep its athletes connected until is safe for them to meet in person again.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.cantstopnow.ie or follow the organisation at https://www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsIreland, Instagram @specialolympicsireland or on Twitter @SOIreland