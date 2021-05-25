Backline’s video documentary Le Chéile launches tonight

By Suzanne Pender

THE Backline will release it very own collaborative video documentary Le Chéile tonight on their social media platform at 8pm.

The launch coincides with the anniversary of the 1798 Battle of Carlow, in which 640 people lost their lives. The hour-long documentary will feature 16 original Irish-themed songs written by Backline members and a series of photos of local historical and cultural places of interest from around the county.

These wonderful images will be interspersed with video messages of hope and resilience from many of our local councillors, clergy and well-known faces, including taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“We hope to shine a little light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak,” explained Justin Kelly, founder of The Backline.

In many ways, The Backline has played a huge role in keeping people connected, entertained and positive during these very tough and dark times.

To date, Co Carlow has suffered 61 Covid-19 related deaths and those lost loved ones will also be remembered as part of the video documentary.

The songs featured are written by Justin and Cian Kelly, Paul McManus, Carmel Day, David O’Reilly, Shane Sullivan, Áine Parkes, Aaron Smith, Nuala Kelly, Tomas Jackman, Pamela Purcell, Veronica Vincenzi, Ray Weaver, Woody Kane, James Brady, Sylvia Knox, Paschal Walsh, Dave Woods and Shane Hennessy.

Le Chéile will be available at 8pm tonight on The Backline Facebook page and their social platforms, from the website Live Cam Ireland, YouTube and on Carlow County Council’s social media platforms.