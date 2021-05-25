Chess ace Adam scoops all-Ireland competition

Adam Collins scooped the first prize in the Secondary Schools Advanced Chess Competition

By Elizabeth Lee

A 16-YEAR-OLD chess ace from Leighlinbridge has just scooped a national title after beating more than 600 competitors in the Secondary Schools Advanced Chess Competition 2021.

Transition year student Adam Collins won the top title for student chess players in Ireland as well as chess equipment for his school, Presentation De La Salle College, Bagenalstown.

Adam first started playing chess at the tender age of five, when he was taught at home by his dad Pat.

Adam fell in love with the game from the beginning and so began taking lessons after school in third class while in Leighlinbridge NS.

The plucky chess player entered his first competition while he was still in primary school.

Many competitions later, he had his first win in January 2018 in a tournament run by the Irish Chess Union (ICU). Adam has a current ICU rating of 1,966 which is the second-highest in the country for his age group.

The talented player was instrumental in setting up the chess club at PDLS in 2018, and before the pandemic, students met regularly to improve their game with his help. Mrs Murphy, the school’s chess club facilitator, says she feels very lucky to have a student like Adam to inspire other students and help run the club.

“We are all very proud of him and look forward to an action-packed chess club in the coming years at PDLS College,” teacher Gillian Tierney told The Nationalist. “Adam has many hopes for his chess career and we wish him well in his endeavours.”