Creative students win top prize in national contest

By Elizabeth Lee

THREE students from Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown have just scooped the top prize in a national transition year competition which has been teaching students how to solve social issues through critical thinking.

The Big Idea helps teenagers across Ireland to come up with innovative ways to solve five major social issues in Ireland, through teaching the process of creativity, critical thinking and complex problem solving.

The Team Tech Trio from Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown, created an innovative interactive app for children and teenagers to improve their fitness.

Team members Stanislav Ustinoov, Adam Collins and Adam Zielinskil designed the interactive and competitive app that encourages teenagers to get fit. The team scooped €1,000 in cash to share as well as great trophies and laptops, which were courtesy of IT Carlow.

A second team from the school, Covid Couture, won a category prize. That team created desirable PPE for teenagers. The end product was an ingenious face mask that is comfortable, breathable and stylish and a wristband that alerts the wearer if they are closer than two metres from another person. It can also scan a building for contact tracing purposes.

Almost 500 students took part in the first year of the programme, submitting 67 projects on the themes of the Irish housing crisis, fighting pandemics, the ageing population, combatting racism and managing teens’ health and wellbeing.

The Big Idea is the brainchild of Leighlinbridge resident, social entrepreneur and industrial design expert Kim Mackenzie Doyle.

“Creativity can be taught, in our first year we have proven it. One-hundred percent of students involved have learned new skills that are much sought after by industry and society. The programme has developed critical thinking and problem solving in students, skills they can use in senior cycle and beyond,” said Kim.