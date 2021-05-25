Death notices and funeral arrangements

Antoni Kapusta

Burrin St, Carlow and formerly of Kolo, Poland passed away at his home, on May 23rd, 2021.

Beloved husband of Jozefa, dearly loved father of Rafal.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren Gabriella, Leon and Veronica, daughter-in-law Lucy, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Antoni’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Thursday at 11.30am and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Antoni’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Margaret (Gretta) Carroll née Keating

Knocklishen, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly Usk, Dunlavin, Co. Kildare – 24th May 2021 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Peter and sister of the late Joe, Gerald, Kathleen and Mary; Sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, sons Sean, Declan, P.J. and Dermot, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Gretta rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 2.30 o’c with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Gretta’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam