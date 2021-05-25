Dublin Zoo celebrates 190th anniversary

Dublin Zoo is celebrating its 190th anniversary.

Since its opening in 1831 with a small collection of animals, Dublin Zoo has become one of the world’s leading zoos and a world-class centre for conservation.

The Zoo has a long history which has many significant milestones including how it became ‘the people’s Zoo’ when admission prices dropped to a solitary penny on Sundays in 1840 to surviving the Easter Rising in 1916, as well as witnessing the birth of so many endangered animals along the way.

To mark the occasion Dublin Zoo are asking the public to vote for their favourite memorable moment from the Zoo’s long history, with a winner chosen at random to receive a family pass to Dublin Zoo and themed 190th anniversary merchandise.

The shortlisted moments are: