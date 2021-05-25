Special birthday bash for a very special lady!

By Suzanne Pender

SHE’S rubbed shoulders with presidents, taoisigh and all sorts of celebrities, but on 15 May last there was only one true star, when a very special lady reached a very special birthday!

Ann Hickey celebrated her 50th birthday in style last week with her very own birthday drive-by! Looking fabulous and 50, Ann’s winning smile beamed despite the weather as a cavalcade of family and well-wishers drove by her home at Tinteán Coille, Pollerton Big, Carlow.

Flowers, balloons and gifts were in abundance, as a delighted Ann waved to all her loved ones in true celebrity style!

“I’d too much of everything … thanks to everyone,” a grateful Ann told ***The Nationalist***. “I had family from my dad’s side and my mother’s side and so many cousins.

“I’d two cakes – one on Thursday night and one on my birthday,” she laughed.

Ann was also looking very glamorous at 50, thanks to a visit to Sandra’s Hair Studio at Sandhills Shopping Centre the day before her birthday, where there was even more cake, flowers and well wishes.

“I had my hair and my nails done,” said Ann.

A native of Ballon, Ann is the only child of the late Denis and Julia Hickey. She shot to fame for her outstanding role as global ambassador at the 2003 World Special Olympics and remains a true inspiration to all with her positive, can-do attitude.

For such an outgoing, chatty person, Ann, like so many people, has found the past year tough, with many of her regular activities like Special Olympics and working in nearby SuperValu Carlow not possible due to the pandemic.

“I really do miss people. I’m 25 years in SuperValu. I’m able to go in and get my own few bits but not work there at the moment so I miss that, and I miss Special Olympics,” said Ann.

Her 50th birthday was therefore a great lift, not only for Ann but her fellow tenants and staff at Tinteán Coille, which is a residential home under the umbrella of the Delta Centre.

“She’s been planning this the whole year,” said Pauline Karanja, a social care worker with the Delta Centre at Tinteán Coille.

“She a very social person and so well known, so we all wanted to have something special for her,” she added.