Top students honoured at Knockbeg College awards

Sean Toumey, Head Prefect, receives the Parents’ Council Award on behalf of the entire sixth year group from Mr Carew

By Elizabeth Lee

KNOCKBEG College recently held its annual parents’ day and awards ceremony. The event reflected on a year like no other, while the leaving cert boys received a special a

accolade to acknowledge the difficult journey they’ve been on in last two years.

The contribution of two veterans of the school, Mgr Brendan Byrne and deputy principal Fr Shem Furlong, was also acknowledged.

The event was held on Tuesday 18 May in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, where Mass was celebrated by Bishop Denis Nulty, Fr John Dunphy and Fr Furlong. The service was broadcast live via the parish webcam, with students tuning in from their classrooms.

Mgr Byrne, a member of the board of management, has been a marvellous ambassador for Knockbeg College down through the years. He has been a valued member of staff and has been instrumental in getting the new school to the stage it is currently at. This year marks the 60th year of Mgr Byrne’s ordination and everyone at Knockbeg College wanted to acknowledge his passion for the school and congratulate him on reaching such a huge milestone. He was presented with a framed photo of the college by the board of management.

