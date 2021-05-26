72% of councillors have experience threats and intimidation

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST three-quarters of all councillors have experienced threats, harassment and intimidation in the past three years, a survey published this week has revealed.

A new report released by the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) in partnership with Crime Management Group (CMG) reveals the results of a national councillor survey, which indicates that almost 72% of respondents have experienced threats, harassment and intimidation in the past three three years.

AILG states that the survey results ‘illustrate the daunting reality of life as a councillor in Ireland today’, with 48% of respondents having considered or are currently considering leaving their role because of threats and harassment.

Respondents routinely experience threats of violence, death threats and threats of sexual violence, and threats are sometimes directed against councillors’ family members.

A total of 60% of respondents experienced threats via social media, while 33% experienced threats in a face-to-face setting, while 71% said that they were not prepared or only moderately prepared for handling the threats, harassment and intimidation they experienced.

Only 7% of respondents considered current preventative and response measures to be effective, while just 17% of respondents received any form of advice or intervention following reports to their respective party, to their local authority, or to social media platforms.

“The results provide a stark depiction of the experiences that many councillors have had and continue to face,” said AILG president cllr Mary Hoade.

“The key findings and statistics are cause for huge concern, but the comments from respondents, which are included throughout the report, give the greatest insight into the ongoing risks to the mental and physical wellbeing of councillors.

“It is clear that threats, harassment and intimidation continue to affect our members’ ability to effectively carry out their role and cause them significant concerns about their own safety and security and that of their families,” she said.

Cllr Hoade stated that while AIGL members fully appreciate that they should be challenged and scrutinised as part of their role as public representatives, “no councillor should have to face threats to their personal safety or receive threats directed against their families”.

“It is not acceptable and completely undermines the principles of free speech, democratic engagement and debate,” she said.

Cllr Hoade added that AILG would be providing tailored training for their members over the coming months.

The association is also calling for more effective liaison within the local government sector between local authorities, political parties, councillors and social media providers.

The report identified 223 responses, representing 23.49% of all councillors in the Republic of Ireland.