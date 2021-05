James Cox

Gardaí have seized approximately €85,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in Dublin 7 last night.

At approximately 9.40pm last night, gardaí conducted a search of a residential property on the Phibsboro Road.

During the course of the search €70,000 worth of suspected heroin and €14,500 worth of cocaine was seized. The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.