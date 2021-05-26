Kathryn Thomas firm doubles profits last year

Gordon Deegan

The media firm owned by in demand TV presenter, Kathryn Thomas last year enjoyed a bumper year, where it doubled its profits to €63,845.

New accounts for Aquarius Productions Ltd filed by the host of RTE’s Operation Transformation show that the firm recorded a post tax profit of €63,845 in the 12 months to the end of February 2020.

This was a 114% increase on the post tax profits of €29,723 in the prior year.

The profit recorded last year resulted in the company having accumulated profits of €486,333 at the end of February 2020.

In the 12 months to the end of February last year, the company’s current assets, made up of cash and monies owed by debtors, totalled €356,814.

Busy lockdown

Professionally, Thomas has had a very busy Covid-19 lockdown. Last August, the Carlow native fronted RTE’s ‘No Place Like Home’ that showcased some of the best staycation locations the country has to offer.

This followed Thomas presenting a TV off-shoot of ratings juggernaut, Operation Transformation, the lockdown-inspired Keeping Well Apart aimed at helping families getting through isolation during lockdown.

The show was originally named Operation Covid Nation, but that name was scrapped after an online backlash.

New shows

The two new shows were before Thomas returned to our screens earlier this year to present the 14th series of Operation Transformation. Thomas also occasionally presents prime-time shows on RTE Radio as well.

Separate accounts for the Philip Kampff led firm that produces ‘Operation Transformation’, Vision Independent Productions Ltd show that it recorded pre-tax profits of €210,661 in 2019.

Away from her on-screen work, Thomas set up health and fitness bootcamp business, Pure Results Bootcamp Ltd in 2014 and the most recent accounts show that the business was sitting on accumulated profits of €72,085 at the end of October 2019.

Pre-Covid, the main activity of the Pure Results boot camp were organised weekend long and week long retreats at the likes of Parknasilla Hotel in Co Kerry and the Oliva Nova Beach Resort in Spain.

Now, the business has adapted during Covid-19 and offers a range of rates to be part of the country’s premier online health and fitness community that provides live chats with Kathryn and friends, live weekly workouts, online wellness workshops, live weekly yoga and hundreds of recipes.

Ms Thomas first came to public notice through presenting the ‘No Frontiers’ travel show on RTE.

After that, Thomas co-presented Winning Streak between 2009 and 2011 and took over from the late Gerry Ryan as the presenter of Operation Transformation in 2011.