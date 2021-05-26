Natalie’s cheeseboard treats will have you coming back for more

By Suzanne Pender

A LOVE of food and an abundance of creativity have helped turn the chaos of Covid into a cracker of an idea for a Rathvilly-based cookery school.

Natalie Cassells has been successfully running The Good Life Cookery School from her home in Knocklisheen, Rathvilly for the past ten years. When Covid struck and her adult cookery classes, after-school classes and birthday parties were put on hold for the time being, Natalie turned her talents to making personal cheeseboards and graze boxes.

Packed with delicious produce, including cheeses, hams, salami, smoked salmon, fruits, nuts, fresh veg, crackers, breads and lots of sweets treats, it’s all Covid-friendly and made to individual tastes.

From her popular grub tub priced at €10 to the brunch box at €15 or the delicious Saturday Night Surprise Box for €15, these mouth-watering creations are proving a big hit with customers.

“I just enjoying doing it; it makes me happy,” smiles Natalie.

“The day we shut down I was so disappointed because I had a group of ladies booked that night … Friday the 13th! So I had to figure out something else and think about what would work,” she explains.

“I could live on cheeseboards so I decided to make individually served ones, I can also make larger boards if people wish. I love food and I love being creative, so it’s been a lot of fun for me, too,” she adds.

Natalie is originally from New Jersey, but has been living in Ireland since 2002, setting up her cookery school on her husband’s family farm in Rathvilly.

A woman with a love for life, food, entertaining and fun, Natalie does nothing by half measures … so her cheeseboards and graze boxes are bursting with food and flavour.

“I’m a feeder,” she laughs. “So there is a good eat in the boxes,” says Natalie.

“They really have taken off and the response has been really lovely; people are bringing them on picnics and days out or as a little treat or at the weekend.

“There are a lot of people doing it, but I think there’s room for everyone. When people could chose to buy from anyone and they choose me; that’s just so heart-warming,” she adds.

Customers have called to the cookery school to collect their orders, but delivery is an option for local or larger orders.

Natalie, like the whole country, is keeping her fingers and toes crossed that she’ll be able to fully reopen her cookery school in September.

“I miss it so much, I just can’t wait to get back to it; I love having people in cooking … food makes everything better,” she smiles.

Check out The Good Life Cookery School and all of Natalie’s cheeseboards and graze box options on Instagram and Facebook or call 086 1702462.