Digital Desk Staff

Two men arrested in connection with a large drugs seizure in Dublin earlier this week have been charged.

A garda operation in the city centre and Tallaght on Monday led to the discovery and seizure of €2.2 million worth of suspected cannabis herb.

€150,000 in cash was also taken during the operation.

Two men, in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and are due in court later this morning.