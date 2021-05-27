Carlow woman to feature on RTÉ’s new garden show

By Suzanne Pender

AN award-winning local landscape designer will be trawling the country in a new RTÉ show that celebrates the hard work, love and attention people put into their gardens.

Ingrid Swan, originally from Ballylennon, Palatine, will be one of three experts on the brand new show Ireland’s Best Gardens, currently in the making by Animo TV for RTÉ.

Each week, ordinary, enthusiastic gardeners open their gates to Ingrid and the experts, who will evaluate their gardens. Over the course of the series, the experts will travel around Ireland to three exceptional gardens for each episode.

Ingrid with be joined on the expert panel by Jimi Blake, horticulturist and owner of Hunting Brook Gardens, Wicklow, and garden designer Niall Maxwell.

The experts will assess the gardens (the plants, the design and any special features) before ultimately choosing a winner.

Over six weeks, the series will look at six very different types of gardens – the city garden, the coastal garden, the rural garden, the formal garden, the edible garden and the awkward garden (ones with particularly unusual shapes or issues which the owners had to surmount).

Applications are open for garden lovers interested in taking part in Ireland’s Best Gardens by simply emailing [email protected].

Ingrid is based in Cork and earlier this year was awarded gold at the 2021 Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Show in China with her entry called ‘The Diamond Garden’.

Along with international garden designers and collaborators Ankur Jaipuria and Yuko Tanabe Nagamura, the trio, under the name Studio Trifoliate, designed and created The Diamond Garden entirely virtually.

Ingrid is also an award winner at Bloom and has built an enviable reputation within the industry for her work.