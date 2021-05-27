Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary Bolger née Doyle

Marian House, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 26th May 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of baby Miriam; Sadly missed by her loving sons Eamonn, Noel, P.J. and John, daughters Mairead, Valerie and Dervla, sister Helen, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Mary rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from her residence on Friday at 11.45 to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

William (Liam) Coleman

Courtnaboughla, Kilkenny / Lucan, Dublin / Carlow

Formerly of Lucan, Co. Dublin. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his son and daughter. A loving husband to his late wife Marie. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline and son Garry, his grandchildren Sean, Aisling, Laragh and Phoebe, son-in-law Fabien, daughter-in law Jennifer, brothers Peter, Michael, Martin, Ollie and sister Mary, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass at 11.15 am on Friday, 28 th May, at St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan (Max. 50 people) followed by burial in Esker cemetery. In line with Government advise, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those who would like to have attended but cannot due to current restrictions can leave a message on the condolence link below. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Patterson (née Kidd)

Bog Lane, Borris, Carlow, R95 NN23

The death has occurred of Kathleen Patterson, Nee Kidd,who passed away peacefully at her residence, Bog Lane, Borris, Co. Carlow. Sadly missed by her daughters Diana, Selina & Jackie, son Trevor, daughter-in-law Mairead, sons-in-law Jim, Joe & Billy, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, niece Avril, sister-in-law Maureen, relatives & friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Owing to government restrictions, the funeral service of Kathleen will take place on Friday the 28th at 2pm in Borris House Church, Borris, Co.Carlow (Max 50 People).followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Carlow/ Kilkenny Homecare.

Josephine (Josie) Rooney (née Nolan)

Kilcarry, Clonegal, Carlow / Clonegal, Wexford

Beloved wife of Mick and loving mother of Margaret, Michael, Nuala, Helen, PJ, Sandra & the late Helen. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Josie Rest in Peace

Josie’s funeral Mass and burial will take place on Friday. Due to government and HSE restrictions, this will be a private family funeral. Condolences may be left in the condolence section below. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the NCBI.