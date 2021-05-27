  • Home >
Gardaí seek help in tracing four missing children from same family

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By James Ward, PA

Gardaí have appealed for public help in finding four children from the same family who have been missing for almost three weeks.

Thomas Connors (12), Ann Connors (10), Margaret Connors (7), and Helen Connors (2) have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6th.

Gardai say they have “ongoing concerns” about their well-being, and are trying to establish their whereabouts.

Thomas Connors (12) and Helen Connors (2) have been missing along with their two sisters, from the Dublin area since May 6th. Photo: An Garda Síochána/PA

They may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered the North or the United Kingdom, gardaí said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

