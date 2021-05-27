New single from singer-songwriter Mark Caplice

By Elizabeth Lee

MARK Caplice, the singer-songwriter from Baltinglass who co-wrote a Eurovision hit, has just released a new single and accompanying video.

Called Catch a tear, the single ushers in a new era for Mark as a solo artist. He also hopes that it’ll offer a message of support to people who’ve been struggling through one of the strangest times in living memory.

The ever-effervescent and relentlessly optimistic Mark, also known as Cappy, is encouraging people to carry out a random act of kindness.

“A very small gesture can change someone’s day and, who knows, could save a life. I think small acts of kindness are so powerful and I feel it’s in line with what the song is about. Catch a tear is about being there for someone and helping loved ones through tough times. Small acts of kindness can be a big part of that,” explained Mark.

In his own act of kindness, on Thursday 10 June, Mark will present a livestream gig, donating 100% of the proceeds to charity.

The video to accompany the song was directed and shot by Jason Boland, who is better known as the bass player in Kodaline. Shot on location in a gritty industrial workshop in Baltinglass, the acoustic version of Catch a tear features Mark’s former bandmate from Touchwood, Sam Ali, on piano.

The son of Deirdre Lee from Baltinglass and Pat Caplice from Castledermot, Mark was born almost singing and as a youngster picked up the guitar and learnt to make that sing, too.

He has spent the past few years writing songs for artists across the world, charting in numerous countries and achieving number one chart positions on multiple occasions – he maintains he’s only getting started.

The release of Catch a tear follows Mark’s 2018 Eurovision success alongside Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Laura Elizabeth Hughes as co-writer on Ireland’s entry, Together. In recent years, while continuing to garner a strong reputation behind the scenes as one of Ireland’s most respected songwriters, he has also been developing himself as a producer, working with artists like Nathan Carter and Chloe Agnew.

He recently produced a version of Jim Croce’s Time in a bottle, which was sung by Megan O’Neill and featured in the hit TV series Firefly Lane on Netflix. Just as importantly, Megan and Mark got to perform the song on The Late Late Show in February.

He also scooped a Golden Gramophone and Song of the Year award in Russia for Clothes Between.

“Now the focus is on original material, and there is lots of it to come,” promised Mark.

To view the new video, go to Catch a tear on YouTube – https://youtu.be/I4LJPJ5S7ls

