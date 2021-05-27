Online survey will help Sinn Féin to formulate policy on reducing waiting lists

By Suzanne Pender

SINN Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has called on people living in the constituency to complete the party’s online survey to understand how long healthcare waiting lists are impacting patients and their families.

The survey was launched by Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane and will inform the party’s proposals on tackling the waiting list crisis in our healthcare system.

“We want to tell the real story of how lengthy waiting lists are affecting patients and families across the state,” said deputy Funchion.

“Waiting lists have been allowed to spiral over the last decade, due to chronic underfunding and neglect by the government. This isn’t good enough and patients across the state are being forced to suffer the consequences of this government’s failure,” she said.

Sinn Féin has launched a survey of patients and their families about how lengthy healthcare waiting lists are affecting them.

“We want to hear directly from patients on waiting lists and their families about the human reality behind the statistics.

“Behind every number is a person waiting for care that they need. I am asking everyone affected to take part in Sinn Féin’s survey and make your voice heard.

“Sinn Féin will be using the results to inform policy proposals on this, which our health spokesperson David Cullinane will be publishing this summer,” said deputy Funchion.

Click here to take part in Sinn Féin’s Online Healthcare Waiting List Experiences Survey