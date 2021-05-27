Three arrested after aggravated burglary in Longford

Thursday, May 27, 2021

A man (38) is in hospital following an aggravated burglary and assault in Longford town.

The incident took place at a business premises on Great Water Street about 8pm on Tuesday night.

The victim was allegedly approached by three people who demanded cash before assaulting him. All three fled the scene in a car.

The victim received facial injuries and is getting treatment in Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Gardaí identified and intercepted the car and arrested three people two hours after incident. Money, a phone and other personal items stolen during the burglary were recovered.

All three are currently detained at Longford and Granard Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Vaccination target of 80% of adult population ‘likely’ to be missed – Tánaiste

Thursday, 27/05/21 - 2:29pm

Sean Dunne claims injunction against him is a fraud

Thursday, 27/05/21 - 1:53pm

HSE cyberattack’s impact may not be apparent for ‘days or weeks’

Thursday, 27/05/21 - 12:51pm