Tinahely Show cancelled for second successive year

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Part of the large crowd that attended the 2019 Tinahely Show                                   Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

ORGANISERS of Tinahely Agricultural Show have this morning announced that their 2021 event has been cancelled due to ongoing safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

In a statement, organisers state that have been monitoring the public health and safety advice and it is with ‘deep regret that we have decided we have no option but to cancel the Tinahely Agricultural Show for the second year running’.

The statement reads that the ‘ongoing pandemic leaves too high a risk to run what has become one of the largest agricultural shows in Ireland. The safety concerns of all who attend our show are utmost in our minds and we are left with no option other than to cancel our 2021 show’.

This is the second year in a row organisers have been forced to make this tough decision.

‘We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and, indeed, the whole Wicklow and Leinster community,’ said Thomas McDonald, chairman of Tinahely Agricultural Show.

‘We ask that all should be mindful at this time of all who were impacted by the pandemic and especially to remember our frontline staff, who worked so hard over the past 15 months,’ he added.

The Tinahely Agricultural Show’s enthusiastic committee insist that they are committed to holding ‘the best show ever’ on bank holiday Monday 1 August 2022.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, 27/05/21 - 12:09pm

72% of councillors have experience threats and intimidation

Wednesday, 26/05/21 - 5:00pm

Natalie’s cheeseboard treats will have you coming back for more

Wednesday, 26/05/21 - 4:00pm