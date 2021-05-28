Baltinglass school represented Ireland in international project

Scoil Chonglais students

By Elizabeth Lee

Scoil Chonglais have been chosen to represent the Irish contingent in the Generation Tomorrow project, a programme that looks at the future of the environment. They will liaise with a school in Nigeria as they share their knowledge and hopes for their research and present their findings on the themes of water and food waste. By engaging in this peer-on-peer system, the students will examine and review the use of such natural resources from the Irish perspective.

Two groups of very dedicated students from second year and TY worked under the leadership of Ms Gleeson to present at a virtual conference.

Working on the food waste project are Molly Byrne, Emma Doyle, Dawn Cheasty, Ellen Frazer and Ava Foley. The water project is been presented by Shauna Nolan, Michaela Nolan, Ciara Fleming, Cadhla Moran and Sarah O’Donnell.

Well done to all involved.